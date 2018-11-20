11/20/18–Joseph William “Joe” Darrah

Joseph William “Joe” Darrah age 83 of Smithville, passed away Friday morning, November 16, 2018 at NHC HealthCare Center in Smithville. He was born October 29, 1935 in Marietta, Ohio to his parents, the late George William and Geneva Lutman Dye Darrah. Mr. Joe worked in personnel and labor relations and also as quality control at Firestone and retired from Federal Mogul Automotive. He was a faithful member of the Smithville Church of Christ. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 60 years, Carol Darrah of Smithville; 5 children, Elaine (Tom) Marcrom of Manchester, Elizabeth (Darryl) Boyette of Homestead, FL, Caroline Darrah of Cookeville, Ed (Joy) Darrah of Des Moines, IA and Susan Darrah of Cookeville; 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Dr. David (Marsha) Darrah of Smithville and several nieces and nephews. The family has honored Mr. Joe’s request to be cremated and a Celebration of Life Service will be held 6:PM Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at the Smithville Church of Christ with Family and Friends officiating. In addition to flowers, the family ask donations to be made to the Hope for Haiti’s Children a ministry of the Church of Christ or to the Smithville Church of Christ Work Camp ministry, in memory of Joe. Visitation with the Darrah family will be on Tuesday from 4:PM until 6:PM at the Smithville Church of Christ. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.