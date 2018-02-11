11/2/18–Mary Sue Miller

Miller, Mary Sue,of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, October
29th, 2018 at her home at the age of 80. Mary Sue was born in Shelbyville
to the late Carl and Virgie Lee Fuller Aulabaugh. She was a long-time
member of Trinity Baptist Church in Manchester and will be remembered for
her sweet and loving personality. Mary Sue loved bowling and was very
involved in several different leagues for much of her life. She also
loved music and dancing at different senior citizen centers in the area.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Willie Corvin; her son, Billy Corvin; three brothers, Charles, Gilbert
and George Aulabaugh; and two sisters, Lou Haston and Polly Cox. She is
survived by her daughter, Andrea Landrum and her husband Mark of
Tullahoma; four grandchildren, Adam Corvin and his wife Trish of Conyers,
Georgia, Josh Corvin and his wife Jennifer of Atoka, TN, Grey Landrum of
Tullahoma and Lindsey Landrum of Tullahoma; three great-grandchildren,
Erica Corvin, Shelby Corvin and Landin Corvin; and numerous nieces and
nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 1st, 2018 at
Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on
Friday, November 2nd, 2018 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family asks that in
lieu of flowers, donations be made to either the Together We Grow Fund at
Trinity Baptist Church, 1513 McArthur Street, Manchester, TN 37355 or the
Lottie Moon Christmas Offering via the International Mission Board, P.O.
Box 6767, Richmond, Virginia 23230-0767.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
