11/2/18 — Marlene Joan Spears

Funeral services for Mrs. Marlene Joan Spears, age 84, of Manchester will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 2, 2018, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Scott Whaley officiating. Burial will follow in Holland Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Mrs. Spears entered into rest on Sunday, October 28, 2018, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Marlene was born in Central Lake, Michigan to the late William and Genevieve McGuire. She was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church. Marlene loved reading, supporting missionaries, and was an amazing cook. She was a very loving wife, mother, and grandma.
Marlene is preceded in death by her parents, William and Genevieve McGuire. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Sam “Les” Spears; one son, Erroll “Britt” (Janet) Spears; one daughter, Susan (Rockey) Hamilton; three sisters, Nancy Melvin, Lois Godfrey, and Merla Haskin; five grandchildren, Nathan Spears, Heather (Adam) Carter, Jeremiah Hamilton, Rebecca Spears, and Lauren (Christopher) Burns; and nine great-grandchildren, Sam Burns, Will Burns, Betsy Burns, Kaylyn Hamilton, Aleyah Hamilton, Kinley Hamilton, Gabriel Carter, Malachi Carter, and Avonlea Carter.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Marlene’s name to the First Baptist Church Lottie Moon Christmas Offering.
