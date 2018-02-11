Scott, Barton Ayers, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday,
October 29th, 2018 at the age of 48. Bart was born in Shelbyville to the
late Terry Scott and Mary Anne Hall Scott who survives. He was the Owner
of Nexus Communication Group and attended Faith Lutheran Church in
Tullahoma. In addition to his mother, Bart is survived by his
step-father, Tom Kitchens of Tullahoma; children, Tristan Scott, and
Brooklyn, Emma and Gracie Byford all of Tullahoma; his fiancé, Angela
Byford of Tullahoma; one brother, Brett Scott and his wife Patti of
Lebanon; two nieces, Cassie and Caroline; and several aunts, uncles and
cousins. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 1st, 2018 at
Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral service will be held on
Friday, November 2nd, 2018 at Shofner Chapel in Bedford County on Highway
41A at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at Shofner Cemetery. For those who
wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to
Shofner Chapel, 615 North Main Street, Shelbyville, Tennessee 37160.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
11/2/18 — Barton Ayers Scott
