11/19/18 — Bobby Joe Warren

Bobby Joe Warren of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, November 15,
2018 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 58 years. Funeral
Services are scheduled on Monday, November 19, 2018 at 12 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mt. Hermon Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be Sunday, November 18, 2018 from 5-8 PM.
A native of Shelbyville, he was the son of the late Oddis Bartlett and Emma
Gladys Woods Warren. He enjoyed fishing, squirrel and dove hunting,
antique shopping, gun collecting and raising chickens. He also loved
searching for treasures at flea markets.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Jamison Keith;
brother, Danny Warren and sisters, Nancy Bates and Linda Taylor.
Mr. Warren is survived by sons, Kevin Warren of Shelbyville and Bobby
Warren II and his wife, Ashley of Bell Buckle; daughter, Jessica Scaruffi
and her husband, Sean of Crestview, FL; brothers, Jimmy Warren and his
wife, Brenda of Tullahoma and David Warren and his wife, Daisy of the Flat
Creek Community; sisters, Judy Cooper and her husband, Jimmy and Joyce
Lewis and her husband, Billy, both of the New Hermon Community and Betty
Walker and her husband, John of Cornersville; sister-in-law, Evelyn Warren
of the New Hermon Community and grandson, Tanner Joe Warren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Alive
Hospice, 1629 Williams Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.