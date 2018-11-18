11/18/18 — Samuel Arden Boyd

A celebration of life for Mr. Samuel Arden Boyd, age 48, of Manchester,
TN will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 18, 2018, at
Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Benny Benjamin officiating. The family
will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the
funeral home. Mr. Boyd passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 14,
2018, at his residence in Manchester, TN.
Samuel was born in Coffee County, TN to Pat Vanattia and the late Hank
Boyd. He was an LPN for over 20 years. Samuel loved being involved in
his son’s sports, and he coached his ball teams for 9 years. He loved
his friends and collected knives and unique flashlights. Samuel was a
loving son, husband, and father.
Samuel is preceded in death by his father, Hank Boyd. He is survived by
his loving wife, Brandy Boyd; mother, Pat Vanattia; step-mother, Sherry
Boyd; three sons, Charlie, Lucas, and Jaxon Boyd; one sister, Julie
Bouckenooghe.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Boyd Family.