11/17/18–Sandra Ann Howard-Juarez

Mrs. Sandra Ann Howard-Juarez, 71, passed away
Wednesday November 7, 2018 at her home. She was born in Harlan, Kentucky
on January 16, 1947 to Hiram Smith Wilson and Agnes Pauline Stanley Lawson
who preceded her in death along with her daughter, Mary Beth Updike;
brother, Kyle Patrick Wilson.
She was retired Coal Miner and was of the Pentecostal Faith.
She is survived by her daughters, Priscilla (Ray) Green and Reva Howard
both of Manchester; brother, Hiram Smith (Karen) Wilson Jr., Pittsburg, PA;
sisters, Barbara (Jim) Romanovich, Pittsburg, PA, Carissa Wilson,
Cincinnati, OH and Susan K. Jones, Huber Heights, OH; 6 grandchildren; 10
great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday in the Central Funeral Home
Chapel with Minister Steven Ray officiating with burial to follow in the
Manchester City Cemetery. Visitation: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Saturday at
Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
Central Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
