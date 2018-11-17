11/17/18–Boyd Aylor

On November 5, 2018, Mr. Boyd Aylor, age 90 of Tullahoma, TN entered into rest at The Waters of Shelbyville. He was the only child of the late Clyde and Dessie Aylor, of Pelham, TN.
Mr. Aylor served in the United States Navy during World War II, spending most of his time on a submarine. After his service, he worked at Arnold Engineering and Development Center for 38 years as Iron Worker. He was a talented woodworker and enjoyed his retirement with his projects.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Cassie Aylor. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lela Aylor; cousin, Betty Patton of Tullahoma; brother-in-law, Ronald (Sandra) Patterson of Chattanooga; sister-in-law, Nancy Howell of Chattanooga; special niece, Donna (Bill) Thomas of Ring Gold, GA; special cousins, Theresa (Jerry) Compton of Murfreesboro and many nieces and nephews. Also, Snowball, his loving cat that visited him in the nursing home often.
A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at eleven o’clock in the morning at Watson-North Memorial Park in Winchester, TN with Billy Meeks officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in honor of Boyd to:
Wesley Heights United Methodist Church in Tullahoma, TN
