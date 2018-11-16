11/16/18 — Robert Lee Sanders

Sanders, Robert Lee, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday,
November 13th, 2018 at his home at the age of 88. Mr. Sanders was born in
Tullahoma to the late A.H. and Catherine Heins Sanders. He served his
country in the United States National Guard and worked during his life as
a manager for Sverdrup. Mr. Sanders was also a member of the church of
Christ at Cedar Lane in Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, he was
preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Osborne Sanders; and one brother,
Alfred Sanders. Mr. Sanders is survived by his daughter, Belinda Gail
Land of Tullahoma; one son, Michael Lee Sanders and his wife Shirlene of
Murfreesboro; one sister, Evelyn Cooper of Tullahoma; four grandchildren,
Troy Sanders, Steve Sanders and his wife Corrie, Kelly Land and Ashley
Land; and four great-grandchildren, Joshlin, Joshua, Taylor and Annleigh.
Visitation for Mr. Sanders will be held on Thursday, November 15th, 2018
at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00pm. Funeral services will be held
on Friday, November 16th, 2018 at 12:00pm at the church of Christ at
Cedar Lane with Bro. Gary Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Rose
Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family
asks that donations be made to the church of Christ at Cedar Lane, 1200
Cedar Lane, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
