11/16/18 — James “Rabbit” Maupin

Mr. James “Rabbit” Maupin 77, of Tullahoma passed Saturday, November 10, 2018 at his residence. He is the son of the late Buford Maupins and Helen Rice Maupins.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Emma Jean Maupin of Tullahoma, TN; Son, Troy Ray of Nashville, TN; Grandson, Delano Ray. Host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Friday, November 16th, 2018 at 11:00 at Shorter Chapel AME Church with Funeral Services to follow at 12:00 Noon at Shorter Chapel AME Church with Pastor Chris Grizzard Officiating and Pastor Coleman March, Jr , Eulogist.
Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements