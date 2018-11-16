11/16/18 — Christy Dawn Raines

Christy Dawn Raines of Manchester, passed this life on Friday, November 9, 2018 at her residence at the age of 40 years. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 16, 2018 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Smiths Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until time of service. A native of Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Ladd and Lillie Sons Jacob. She enjoyed fishing, cook-outs, mechanics and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Christopher Ladd Jacobs. She is survived by daughter, Hannah Jones of Manchester; son, Joshua Jones and wife Bethany of Fayetteville, NC; brother, Laylon Perry half-brother Don Jacobs of Manchester; sister, Eugina Keasling; half-sisters Shirley Magouirk of Manchester, Darlene Tucker and Loretta Jacobs; two grandsons, Canan M. Trammel and Briar G. Jones as well as special cousins, Tina Buford and Judy Haddon of Tullahoma and Debra Wright and Tammy Coker of Manchester. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Davis-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.