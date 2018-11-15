11/15/18 — Ronald Elliott Boyles

Ronald Elliott Boyles, age 82, of Estill Springs passed from this life on Saturday, November 10, 2018 peacefully in his sleep. A funeral service will be conducted Thursday November 15, 2018 at 12:00 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home Chapel in Tullahoma with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home Thursday from 10AM until time of service.
Mr. Boyles was born in Detroit, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his father, S.E.Boyles, mother Flora Nash Boyles, 3 brothers; Donald, Bob and Jimmy Boyles, 2 sisters, Inez Baltimore, and Patricia Boyles Young.
Ronnie served in the US Navy and retired from Arnold Center as a Chief Storekeeper after 39 years of service in March 1999. He also preached at multiple Churches of Christ from 1972-2009. He was the preacher for 21 years at Fredonia Church of Christ in Manchester from July 1988 to 2009.
Mr. .Boyles is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary E. Harris Boyles of Tullahoma, sister; Shirley Boyles Spraggins and husband Bill of Tullahoma, 3 children; Keith Boyles of Tullahoma, Jennifer Boyles of Tullahoma and Faith Boyles Austin of Hendersonville, TN. 5 grandchildren; Cody, Kayla and Houston Boyles, Hope and Timothy Austin as well as several nieces and nephews.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.