11/13/18–Juanita Nicholson Moorehead

Dorothy Juanita Nicholson Moorehead, age 89, born May 17, 1929 passed from this life on Friday, November 9, 2018 at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center. Funeral services for Mrs. Moorehead are scheduled for Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 4 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until time of service. The family will have a graveside service on Wednesday at 9:00 AM at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, 4758 New Manchester Hwy, Tullahoma, TN.
A native of Bonnie Blue, VA she was the daughter of the late Dick and Myrtle Berryhill Nicholson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in by her husband of 59 years, Charles Edward Moorehead.
Mrs. Moorehead is survived by three sons; William Bruce Moorehead and wife Linda Austin Moorehead, Roger Dean Moorehead and Stephen Russell Moorehead; 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
A resident of Tullahoma for 70 years where she lived on Lee Street near Belair School. Mrs. Moorehead enjoyed cooking, cross stitch and spending time with her family. She will be missed by all, including her Church family at West End Baptist Church in Tullahoma and many neighbors, nieces and nephews.
