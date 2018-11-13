11/13/18–Jo Anna McClanahan

Funeral services for Mrs. Jo Anna McClanahan will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 23, 2018, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Bryan Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Mrs. McClanahan passed away suddenly on Monday, November 19, 2018, at Bailey Manor in Manchester, TN.
Jo Anna was born in Coffee County, TN, to the late Elgie and Maymie Spears. She was a bookkeeper before retirement and a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. Jo Anna loved being outside and working in her yard. She was a southern bell with a strong sense of propriety and she was wonderfully generous. Jo Anna was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Jo Anna is also preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 30 years, Dean McClanahan and one sister, Naomi Love. She is survived by her son, Jason (Shelley) McClanahan, one step-son, David; two step-daughters, Janet and Judy; one brother, Jimmy Spears; three sisters, Inez Smith, Charlene Miller, and Barbara Barton; one grandson, Tristan McClanahan.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Jo Anna’s name to Bryan Cemetery, c/o Jimmy Spears, 1234 Love Road, Morrison, TN 37357
