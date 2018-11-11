11/11/18 — Peggy Lain Thompson

Memorial services for Mrs. Peggy Lain Thompson, age 87, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 11, 2018 at Manchester Funeral Home with Brother Charles Williams officiating. The family will receive guest at the funeral home on Sunday, November 11, 2018 from 12:00 PM until service time. Mrs. Thompson passed away on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at Manchester Healthcare surrounded by her loving family.
Peggy was born in Columbia, TN, the daughter of the late Liggett and Louise Lain. She was a member of New Union Church of Christ. Peggy was a homemaker and enjoyed playing cards, drawing, painting, and most of all spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, James W. Thompson. She is survived by three sons, Kevin Thompson (Mary Ann), Keith Thompson (Kristen), and Brian Thompson (Beth); two daughters, Terri Long (Carlton) and Connie Ford (Ted McGinness); and 12 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren
