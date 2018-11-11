11/11/18 — John Jinkins David

John Jinkins David, age 81, of Estill Springs passed away Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at Centennial Hospital in Nashville. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 2 :00 o’clock in the chapel of Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow in Concord Cemetery. The family will received friends at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 5 until 8 PM.
A native of New Market, Alabama, Mr. David was the son of the late Odie Glen and Florence Hawkins David and the husband of the late Bobbie Nell Foster David. Mr. David was a veteran of the United States Army, United States Navy, and the Tennessee National Guard. He was a 13 year employee of Suburban Propane and a member of the Emanuel Church of Christ.
Mr. David is survived by his brother, Jim Jernigan of Estill Springs, two sisters, Annie B. Keller of Winchester, and Edith Chandler of Manchester and friend Emily and friend Laura Hagopian.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. David was preceded in death by his step-father, Jim Jernigan, and sisters, Mary Frances Kennedy and Dorothy Luna.
