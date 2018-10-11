11/10/18 — Charlotte Ann O’Kelley

Memorial services for Charlotte Ann O’Kelley, age 69, of Manchester, TN,
will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Manchester
Funeral Home with Bro. Benny Benjamin officiating. Visitation with the
family will be from 11:00 AM until time of service on Saturday at the
funeral home. Ms. O’Kelley passed away at Fort Walton Beach Medical
Center on November 3, 2018.
Charlotte was born in Norfolk, VA, the daughter of the late Preston and
Ethel Anderson. She was a legal administrator for a law firm and loved
dancing, reading, traveling, and karaoke.
In addition to her parents, Charlotte was also preceded in death by her
husband, Phillip O’Kelley. She is survived by three sons, Jason (Helen)
Armstrong, Jamie Armstrong, and Deward (Mindy) O’Kelley; two daughters,
Beth (Robert) Scott and Shannon O’Kelley (Carson); one brother, Preston
Anderson; one sister, Brenda Cathey; one step-brother, Michael Robinson;
two step-sisters, Linda Roper and Debbie Cobb; half-sister, Christy
Anderson Payne; 16 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE O’KELLEY FAMILY