10/9/17 — Donald D. Smith

Funeral services for Mr. Donald D. Smith, age 75, of the Fountain Grove
Community, will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 9, 2017 at
Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Rev. Louis Johnson and Rev. Chuck
Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery. Visitation
with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Sunday evening at
Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mr. Smith passed away on Friday, October
6, 2017 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
Donald was the son of the late Clayton and Myrtle Johnson Smith. He was
a faithful member of Fountain Grove United Methodist Church and loved the
Lord. He was the owner of Smith Grain and farming was his job and
passion. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great, grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Donald was also preceded in death by his
wife, Judy Smith; and one sister, Barbara Rosson Griffin. He is survived
by two daughters, Donna (James) Harrell and Wendy (Joe) Grissom; one
brother, Paul (Faye) Smith; one sister, Etta Roach; grandchildren, Joshua
(Teresa) Harrell, Nick (Whitney) Harrell, Tiffany (Cody) Davis, Coty
(Shea) Grissom, and Taylor (Zach) Smoot; great-grandchildren, Braxton
Davis, Brooklynn Davis, Waylon Harrell, Hayes Harrell, Josie Grissom, and
Gabriel Harrell; friend, Linda Northcutt; numerous nieces and nephews;
and a host of friends.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Smith family.