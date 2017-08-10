10/8/17–Terry Lynn Bunn

A memorial service for Mr. Terry Lynn Bunn, age 48, will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Faith Freewill Baptist Church in Manchester, TN with Brother Brandon Stults officiating. Mr. Bunn passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2017.
Terry was born in Marshall Co., TN, the son of the late Walter Bunn. He loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed working on the farm for Bennie and Joyce Roberts, whom he considered as his parents and thought the world of. Terry was nicknamed “Slick” by Bennie, and every farmer knew him by that name. His favorite thing of all was to get out and toss football and other activities with his sons and their two close friends, Michael and Mathew Sherrill, who called him Pops.
In addition to his parents, Terry is preceded in death by his sister, Jessica Bunn. He is survived by his significant other for eighteen years, Becky Perry; and two sons, Terry Bunn, Jr. and Patrick Bunn.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve The Bunn family.