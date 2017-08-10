James Rodney Lowry, age 68, died October 4, 2017, in Nashville, at the Centennial Medical Center with his loving family at his bedside. Rodney was born November 2, 1948, in McMinnville, to his parents Roger S. Lowry and Frances J. Johnston Lowry. Rodney is also preceded in death by a brother, Waymon Sidney Lowry.
Rodney “Big Foot” was a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Manchester and worked at Carrier as a Fork Lift driver before retirement. After retiring, he enjoyed fishing, the flea market, woodworking, and especially spending time with family and friends.
Rodney is survived by two brothers; Roger Lowry and his wife Shirley, and Walter “Buddy” Lowry, an aunt, Beverly Harrison, a close friend, Ann Hazlewood, three nieces; Stephanie Simmons and her husband Jim, Michelle Culbert, and Christy Lowry, three nephews; Michael Lowry and his wife Shannon, Greg Lowry and his wife Nicole, and Steven, and several great nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in the memory of James Rodney “Big Foot” Lowry to the: St. Paul United Methodist Church, 30 Cat Creek Road, Manchester, TN 37355
VISITATION: Saturday, October 7, 2017, 5 – 8:00 P.M.
FUNERAL: Sunday, October 8, 2:00 P.M.
BURIAL: Summitville Cemetery
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.
10/8/17–James Rodney Lowry
