Thomas Henry May age 83, died at his home in Morrison, with his loving family at his
bedside on October 2, 2017. Thomas was born on June 9, 1934, in Estill
Springs to his parents John Henry May and Birdie T. May. Thomas is also
preceded in death by a son, Tommy Lee May, four sisters; Elma Beavers,
Mary Lou Kirby, Ruby Galligan, and Winnie Parks, and three brothers; Ben
May, J.B. May, and James May.
Thomas was a member of the Pentacostal Church. He enjoyed cutting wood,
roofing, fishing, but most of all spending time with his family.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Alta Lee May of Morrison, TN, four
children; Ronnie D. May and his wife Tina of Morrison, Jerry R. May and
his wife Connie of Morrison, Sherry R. Hulan and her husband Robert of
Morrison, and Steve R. May and his wife Deborah of Bradyville, several
grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, two sisters; Joyce Bentley
and Wilma Roberts.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be given in
the memory of Thomas May to Central Funeral Home for expenses that have
been incurred. Donations are appreciated.
VISITATION: Saturday, October 7, 2017, 11 – 1:00 P.M. at the Central
Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester
FUNERAL: Saturday, Oct. 7, 1:00 P.M. at Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Shady Grove Cemetery
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.
10/7/17 — Thomas Henry May
