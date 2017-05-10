10/5/17 — Jack Arnold Fogus, Jr.

On Saturday September 30th, 2017, Jack Arnold Fogus Jr., age 52 of
Manchester, entered into rest at his home with his loving wife by his
side. He was a loving man who never met a stranger he could carry on a
conversation about anything with anyone. Jack loved the outdoors always
hunting, fishing and taking horseback rides with his family. He was also
a baseball fan cheering on his favorite team the Chicago White Sox but
nothing was more important than his family and especially his grand
babies. Jack is preceded in death by his parents Jack A. Fogus Sr. and
Brenda Fogus.
He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his wife Debra Fogus;
daughter Kristy Fogus and husband Marc; son Travis Fogus and wife Amber;
stepson Jeremy Walden; grandchildren Colin, Ethan, Alexander, Julian,
Mia, Madalyn, Kayden, Wyatt and Claire; brother Aaron Fogus and wife
Linda; sister Lisa Menke and husband Rick; Several nieces, nephews,
aunts, uncles and many close friends.
Funeral service for Jack will be conducted Thursday October 5th, 2017 at
Two O’clock at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Dr. Brenton Cox
Officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday October 4th,
2017 from five O’clock until eight O’clock at Coffee County Funeral
Chapel. Burial will be held at Hopewell Cemetery in Coffee County, TN
following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to either the American Heart
Association or the American Diabetes Association in Jack’s memory.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Fogus family.