10/4/17 — Ralph Dale Sain

Funeral services for Mr. Ralph Dale Sain, age 90, of Morrison, TN, will
be conducted at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at Coffee County
Funeral Chapel with Bro. Barry Phelps officiating. Burial will follow in
Shady Grove Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM
until 9:00 PM on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at the funeral home. Dale
passed away on Friday, September 29, 2017 at the VA Medical Center in
Murfreesboro, TN.
Dale was born in Cannon County, TN, the son of the late Polk and Pearl
Gentry Sain. He served his country during World War II in the United
States Army. He was self-employed as a brick and block mason. Dale was
a member of Goosepond Methodist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing,
woodworking, traveling locally, buying “stuff” at auctions, gardening,
especially watermelons, and spoiling his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Dale was also preceded in death by one
brother, Roy Sain. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Ruth
Trail Sain; two sons, Charles (Susan) Sain and Mervin (Linda) Sain; one
daughter, Carolyn (Terry) Haddock; sister-in-law, Leola Sain;
grandchildren, Robert, Leann, Valerie, Amy, Jamie, and Heath; and great
grandchildren, Ethan, Beyonce, Keira, Kendra, Emma, Laura, Mordecai,
Delaney, Kendall, and Addison.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Sain family.