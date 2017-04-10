10/4/17 — Brenda Gail Castleman

Brenda Gail Castleman of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at St. Thomas West in Nashville at the age of 61 years. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Brownington Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 from 5-8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home
Brenda was the daughter of the late William Jackson Bailey and Mattie Bell Ray Bailey of Tullahoma. She enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with her granddaughter, Alyssa. She loved being outdoors and working on her suntan. She was an also an avid TN Vols and Titans fan and enjoyed watching their football games on TV.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Johnny, Riley and Roger Dale Bailey.
Brenda is survived by her mother, Mattie Bell Bailey of Tullahoma; sons, Willie and Christopher Thomas Castleman, both of Tullahoma; brothers, Keith Bailey of Lynchburg and Jimbo Bailey of Tullahoma; sisters, Ruth Limbough and her husband, Craig of Tullahoma, Sandra Cyree and Penny Bailey, both of Tullahoma and Katina Bailey of Lynchburg; granddaughter, Alyssa Castleman; best friend, Teressa Kimbrell of Tullahoma and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made in her honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
