10/30/17 — Elvis Gene Mathis

Funeral services for Mr. Elvis Gene Mathis, age 78, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 30, 2017, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cherry Cemetery. Visitation with the family be held from 12:00 PM until the service time at 2:00. Mr. Mathis passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2017, at his home in Manchester, TN.
Elvis was born in Woodbury, TN. He was a truck driver, and loved to work in his shop. Mr. Mathis loved watching old westerns, horses, racing cars, and his dog. Elvis was a very loving father, grandfather, and brother.
Elvis is survived by his son, Anthony (Charmayne) Mathis; two brothers, Jimmy Mathis and Delward “Paul” Mathis; one sister, Rachel Reed; and one granddaughter, Destani Thompson.
