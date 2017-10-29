10/29/17 — William Ashley Bush

Funeral services for Mr. William Ashley Bush, age 35 of Bradyville, will be conducted on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Manchester Funeral Home with Brother Benny Benjamin officiating. Burial will follow in Fredonia Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 28, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Manchester Funeral Home.
Ashley was born on April 4, 1982 in Murfreesboro, TN. He loved hunting, fishing, riding four wheelers, mudding and big trucks. The thing he enjoyed the most in life was spending time with his children and hunting with his Dad.
Survived by his father, Mickey Bush (Lori); mother, Teresa Franklin (Mike); grandfather, William Randall Bush (Glenda); son, Zachary David Bush; daughter, Elizabeth Ashlynn Bush; mother of his children, Kim Bush; half-brothers, Michael Franklin, Matthew Franklin; step-brother, Hunter Morrow-Elder; half-sister, Toni Parker.
