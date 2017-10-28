10/28/17 — Bobby Young

Bobby Young of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at
St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro at the age of 78 years.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 2 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, October 27, 2017 from 5 PM – 8
PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Mr. Young was the son of the late Marty and Goldie Lockhart Young. He was
born on April 25, 1939 in Tracy City, TN. He was a U S Army veteran. His
favorite hobbies included riding motorcycles and fishing.
Mr. Young is survived by four sons, Bobby Young of Boaz, AL, Joe Young and
his wife, Lori of Buhler, KS, Tim Young of Arab, AL and Tom Young and his
wife, Sue of Arab, AL; daughter, Kelly Young of Arab, AL; brother Danny
Young and his wife, Ruby of Tullahoma; sister, Patsy Adjmi of Atlanta, GA;
eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.