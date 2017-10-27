10/27/17 — Michael Chadrick Smith

Graveside services for Mr. Michael “Mike” Chadrick Smith, age 42, of
Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 27, 2017
at Mt. View Cemetery in McMinnville, TN, with burial following.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on
Thursday, October 26, 2017 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mr. Smith
passed away on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 in Jackson County, AL.
Mike was born in McMinnville, TN, the son of John Michael Smith and Lynne
Denise (Ray) McKelvey. Mike served his country in the United States Army
and was a truck driver in the construction industry. Mike enjoyed
fishing, riding motorcycles, being out in the woods, hunting, and
grilling.
Mike was preceded in death by his maternal grandparent, Quill Briggs; and
paternal grandparents, John “Buzz” and Dot Smith. In addition to his
parents, Mike is also survived by two sons, Michael and Tyler Smith; two
brothers, Chris Smith and Brien (Nikki) McKelvey; two sisters, Annie
(Alan) Vickers and Amy (Josh) Barnard; maternal grandparent, Dot Briggs;
niece, Emma Singleton; nephew, Ethan Singleton; and several other aunts,
uncles, and loved ones.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Smith family.