10/27/17 — Allen Pollard Crick

Funeral services for Mr. Allen Pollard Crick, age 91, of Manchester, TN,
will be conducted at 11:30 AM on Friday, October 27, 2017 at First United
Methodist Church in Manchester, TN. Burial will follow at 1:00 PM on
Friday, October 27, 2017 at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro, TN.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM until time of service at
the church. Mr. Crick passed away at his residence on Tuesday, October
24, 2017.
Allen was born in Nashville, TN, the son of the late Horace and Lillie
Frances Davis Crick. He served his country in the United States Navy
during World War II and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from the
University of Tennessee in 1949. Allen was a mechanical engineer at AEDC
and a member of First United Methodist Church in Manchester, TN. He was
the last remaining graduate of his class at Eagleville High School, was a
founding member of the Manchester Lions Club, and was a Mason. Allen
enjoyed woodworking, TN sports, and loved and was very proud of his
family.
In addition to his parents, Allen was also preceded in death by his wife,
Pauline Crick; one daughter, Lee Ann Dean; two brothers, Horace and
Thomas Crick; and one sister, Zelma Smotherman. He is survived by one
son, Michael (Wendy) Crick; one daughter, Paula Jo (Bill) Harris; two
brothers, Herbert and Robert Crick; one sister, Frances Victory-Oldham; 8
grandchildren, Heather (Richie) Billings, Heidi (Jeff) Stone, Haven
(Charley) Paul, Holly (Levi) Bouton, Bailey (Taylor) Bowman, Janie Crick,
Christen Dean, and Nicole Pryor; and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the Manchester Lions
Club or First United Methodist Church.
