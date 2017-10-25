10/25/17 — Gerald Hice, Sr.

GERALD HICE, SR., age 75, of Winchester, Tenn., departed this life on Saturday, October 21, 2017, at STRHS in Winchester. Mr. Hice was born on August 4, 1942, in Winchester, Tenn., to the late Robert Hice, Jr. and Lorene Holt Hice. Mr. Hice was employed for over 30 years at the former Eaton Corporation in Shelbyville, Tenn. as a machinist where he retired from. His hobbies were Fishing and Nascar. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted father, brother and grandfather.
He is survived by his sons; Rev. Gerald Hice and wife, Benita of Tullahoma, Greg Hice of Tampa, Florida, Sister, Joyce Edwards and husband Mike of Winchester. 3-grandchildren – Aaron Hice and wife, Ashley of Tullahoma, Josh Hice and Seth Hice both of Winchester, 1-Great-grandson – Nolan Hice of Tullahoma and a Special Friend – Regina Haney of Winchester.
Visitation for Mr. Hice will be held from 5-8 P.M. on Tuesday evening, Oct. 24, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services. Services are scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, Oct. 25, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services. Interment will follow in the Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester with family serving as pallbearers.
