10/23/17 — Martha Jane Boyd

Mrs. Martha Jane Boyd, age 50, of Tullahoma, Tennessee passed away on October 20, 2017 at St. Thomas-West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Martha was born in Tullahoma, Tennessee on March 30, 1967 to Mary Prince Smith and the late Charles Wayne Smith. She was a member of Thompson Creek Baptist Church, loved to play the game Candy Crush, watch Law & Order and cook. Martha’s favorite thing was being a mother and taking care of her two girls.
In addition to her father, Martha was preceded in death by one daughter, Amanda Boyd and two brothers, Clifford and Darrell Smith. She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Boyd; two daughters, Kristina (T.J.) Reno of Estill Springs, Tennessee and Jessica Boyd of Tullahoma. Along with her mother Mary, one sister Anita (Timothy) Vines survive.
Visitation with family members will be from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, October 23, 2017 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Bro. Scott Byrom will officiate a funeral service in the funeral home’s chapel following visitation at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Bomar Cemetery.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.