10/23/17 — Howell Bryan Rust

Visitation services for Howell Rust, age 57, of Manchester, Tennessee
will be conducted on Monday, October 23, 2017 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at
Central Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow immediately afterwards
with Pastor Jane Herring officiating. Mr. Rust passed away Saturday,
October 21, 2017 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville.
Howell was born on May 30, 1960 in Manchester, Tennessee. He was the
owner/operator of Northside Clocks for 22 years enjoying his craft and
being with the public. To relax after hours of tedious work he enjoyed
the fresh air of the outdoors.
Preceded in death by his father Henry Rust. Survived by his loving
mother, Barbara Maze Rust; children, Derek Rust (Nicole), Erika Holt
(Jason); sisters, Brenda Hitt (Brent), Ruthie Frassrand (David);
grandchildren, Derek Braxton and Amelia Kate Rust; special friends,
Marcos Moore and wife Barbie, Glenn Cox and Cynthia Duke.
Arrangements with Central Funeral Home