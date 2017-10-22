10/22/17 — Marilyn Diane Allen

Funeral services for Marilyn Diane Allen, age 76 of Bradyville will be on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Living Water Pentecostal Church in Manchester with Pastor Rick Clouse officiating.
Burial will follow at Midway Church of Christ cemetery in Bradyville.
Friends may call at the church on Saturday, October 21, 2017 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm and on Sunday from 12:00 pm until the time of service.
Marilyn Diane Allen. age 76 entered into the gates of heaven on Thursday, October 19, 2017 from her residence surrounded by her loving family and friends.
She was born on Friday, June 20, 1941 in Lola, Kentucky to the late Charles Everette Clark and Gracie Alda Suits Clark. She was married to Jesse Adams for 18 years and they had 4 children together. He preceded her in death in 1996.
She later married William Eugene Allen and he also preceded her in death.
She leaves her loving memory to be cherished by her children: Tina Adams Mitchell (Wendell) of Bradyville and Jessie Dwayne Adams (Denise) of Fort Myers, Florida. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Along with her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter: Rebecca Lynn Adams in 1974 and one son: James Denford Adams in 2006