10/2/17 — Arizona “Toni” Durham

Durham, Arizona B. “Toni”, of Tullahoma, passed this life on
Wednesday, September 27th, 2017 at her home at the age of 85. Mrs. Durham
was born in Moore County to the late Morris N. and Lodar Golden
Branch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her
husband, Murphy “Corkey” Durham; five brothers, J D, Ernest, Herman,
Robert, and Houston Branch; two sisters, Hazel Davis and Elsie McAdams;
and one great-grandson, Kyler Barber. Mrs. Durham is survived by her
sister, Helen Bell; two sons, Ashley Dale Durham and his wife Mary Frank
of Springfield, and Michael G. Durham and his wife Patricia of Tullahoma;
one daughter, Gena Brasier and her husband Steve of Tullahoma; six
grandchildren, Christopher Williams, Chase Williams, Brandi Barber,
Murphy Durham, Paul Brasier, and Bridgette Tinsley; and eight
great-grandchildren, Jet Williams, Max Howard, Kaelyn Barber, Brynlee
Barber, Addilyn Barber, Evan Tinsley, Bryson Tinsley, and Addie Brasier.
Visitation for Mrs. Durham will be held on Sunday, October 1st, 2017 at
Kilgore Funeral Home from 2:00-5:00pm. A graveside service will be held
on Monday, October 2nd, 2017 at 10:00am at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
For those who wish, the family asks that donations be made to the
American Lung Association, 55 West Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago,
Illinois 60601 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept.
142, Memphis, Tennessee 38148-0142.
