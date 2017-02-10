10/2/17 — Anna Lee Little

Funeral services for Mrs. Anna Lee Little, age 86, of Manchester, TN,
will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 2, 2017 at Coffee County
Funeral Chapel with Bro. Benny Benjamin officiating. Burial will follow
in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be 12:00
PM until time of services on Monday at the funeral home. Anna passed
away on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at Centennial Medical Center in
Nashville, TN.
Anna was born in Pike County, KY, the daughter of the late Freeman and
Minnie Anderson Goode. She was an assembler for Motorola, was active in
church in Florida, loved to cook, and loved and cared for her pets.
In addition to her parents, Anna was also preceded in death by three
brothers, Paul, Gene, and Jerry Goode; and two sisters, Alice Phillips
and Charlene Rockfield. She is survived by her husband of 72 years,
Everett Little; three sons, Larry Little, Kenny and wife, Carolyn Little
and Mike Little; daughter-in-law, Sandi Jones; one brother, Gary Goode;
grandchildren, Kenny, John, Darren, Shannon, Kaleigh and Anthony; great
grandchildren, Bailee, Everett, Jayden, Carter, and Audrey; and numerous
nieces and nephews.
The family requests memorial donations be made to American Heart
Association or American Kidney Foundation.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Little family.