10/21/17 — William Forrest Parker, Jr.

Visitation services for Mr. William Forrest Parker Jr., age 83 of Tullahoma, will be conducted on Saturday, October 21, 2017 from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. for friends. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 immediately following the visitation at the Chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will be at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma. Mr. Parker passed away Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare Harton.
Mr. Parker was born in Hillsboro, Tennessee to the late William Forrest Sr. and Delia Warren Parker. Before retiring he worked at Wilson Sporting Goods in the shipping department. He was a member of Bethal Baptist Church. He also cherished 30 years with his best friend and wife.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters; Cleo Shipley, Gertude Parker, brothers; J.W. Parker, Brian Lee Parker, son; Jimmy Parker.
Survived by his loving wife; Virginia Wilson Parker, children; Forrest E. Parker (Lori), Deleana Philips (Eddie), sisters; Florence Rust, Jean Wood, along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Arrangements with Central Funeral Home