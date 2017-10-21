10/21/17 — Joseph C. Johnson

Joseph C Johnson of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, October 15, 2017
at Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age of 94 years. Funeral services are
scheduled for Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be Saturday from 12 PM – 1
PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Mr. Johnson was the son of the late Cornelius and Hattie Valentine Johnson.
He was born in Hollandale, Mississippi on December 22, 1922. Joseph
attended Simmons High School in Hollandale and then joined the U S Army and
served in WW II from 1943-1945. He then was employed by the Chicago
Transit Authority for over 30 years before retiring and relocating to
Tullahoma. He enjoyed shooting pool, hunting, fishing and gardening.
Joseph confessed a hope in Christ at an early age and later joined Mount
Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Tullahoma. He later attended West End
Baptist Church in Tullahoma.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Christine
Johnson; son, Bernard Williamson; brothers, Sylvester and Otha Charles
Johnson and sisters, Beatrice, Marie and Ruby Johnson.
Mr. Johnson is survived by one son, Gary Jackson and his wife, Elsie of
Tullahoma; two daughters, Gaynell Jackson-Burnside and her husband, Willie
of Tullahoma and Jacquline Welton and her husband, Philander of Las Vegas,
NV; brother, James Johnson of Joliet, IL; sister, Marthella Johnson of
Chicago; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; six great great
grandchildren and special friend, Mary Childress of Tullahoma.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.