10/20/17 — Ida Mai Frye Meadows

Funeral services for Ida Mai Frye Meadows, age 94 of Manchester, will be conducted on Friday, October 20, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Manchester Funeral Home with Jimmy Frazier officiating. Burial will follow in Farrar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home prior to the service from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Mrs. Meadows passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at her home.
Ida was born on March 6, 1923 to the late Bill Frye and Marye Buchanan. In former years, she enjoyed sewing, fishing, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Meadows; son, Orville “Big Boy” Ward; daughter, Barbara Jean Holder; brother, Wendy Frye; sisters, Virginia Nelson, Dolly Pratt, Louise Nelson, “Pumpkin” Buchanan , Ruthie Frederick. Survived by her son, Wayne Ward (Kathy); sisters, Evelyn Smith, Faye Frazier; 8 grandchildren, many great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
