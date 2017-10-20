Visitation services for Mr. Coy A. Noblitt, age 88 of Manchester, will be conducted on Thursday, October 19, 2017 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. for friends. Funeral services will start at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 20, 2017 at Central Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Manchester City Cemetery. Mr. Noblitt passed away Thursday, October 17, 2017 at Unity Medical Center.
Mr. Noblitt was born in Shelbyville, Tennessee to the late Coy and Louise Cobb Noblitt. He enjoyed working as a Security guard at Arnold Air Force Base. He was a member of Main Street Church of Christ. Mr. Noblitt dedicated his life serving his community. He was a member of the Manchester Lions Club, Manchester Rotary, Manchester Chamber of Commerce, Tennessee Army National Guard, Tullahoma Masonic Lodge (262), 32nd Degree Scottish Rite, York Rite and Shrinners. In addition, he served two terms as the Mayor of Manchester and one term as Alderman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, June Noblitt Petty and son, James Paul Noblitt. Survived by his loving wife Jewell Cooper Noblitt; son, Gary A. Trail (Sharon); granddaughter,Tonya R. Trail; special friends, Doug and Linda Bryan, Carl and Carol Russell, Lonnie Norman, and Amie, Layla, Lynlie Green.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations go to Manchester Lions Club or Diabetic Awareness.
10/20/17–Coy A. Noblitt
Visitation services for Mr. Coy A. Noblitt, age 88 of Manchester, will be conducted on Thursday, October 19, 2017 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. for friends. Funeral services will start at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 20, 2017 at Central Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Manchester City Cemetery. Mr. Noblitt passed away Thursday, October 17, 2017 at Unity Medical Center.