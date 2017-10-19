Jena Bryant – Age 68, of Franklin, passed away October 14, 2017.
Jena was a graduate of Manchester High School and Tennessee Tech University. She devoted her life to raising her two children. Later, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren (even via Facebook), and traveling with her family. She would be the first to offer help to those in need with a smile on her face. Jena was loved deeply by her family and friends and was truly one of a kind.
Preceded in death by her father, W. B. Patterson. Survived by her loving husband of 47 ½ years, Terry Bryant; adoring children, Dana Iverson (Jared) & Edan Bryant (Holly); grandchildren, Braden Iverson, Kian Iverson & Ronan Bryant; mother, Myrtle Patterson; brother, Bill Patterson (Dru); nieces, Chloe Fleming (Billy) & Pascale Patterson.
A Life Celebration will be 11:00am, Thursday, October 19th with burial to follow at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 5:00pm – 8:00pm, Wednesday at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home, 9090 Hwy 100, Nashville, TN, 37221, 615-646-9292,
10/19/17 — Jena Patterson Bryant
