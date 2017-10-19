10/19/17 — Betty Marie Roberts

Betty Marie Roberts of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, October 16,
2017 at her residence at the age of 88 years. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Friday, October 20, 2017 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with
the family will be Thursday, October 19, 2017 from 5 – 7 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Mrs. Roberts, a native of Newport, TN was the daughter of the late James
and Anna Mae Clevenger Fine. She was a member of Vine Street Church of God
in Tullahoma. She was a loving mother and enjoyed flower arranging,
decorating, crocheting and gardening. She also enjoyed playing the piano
and singing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sgt.
Garliss L Roberts; son, Steve Roberts; brothers, Jimmy, Billy and Jack Fine
and sisters, Jennie Staton and Carolyn Maxwell.
Mrs. Roberts is survived by one son, Bobby Roberts of Tullahoma; one
daughter, Maria Bass and her husband, James of Estill Springs; brother,
Rev. Donnie Fine and his wife, Candy of Chattanooga; seven grandchildren;
fourteen great grandchildren and special friend, Edith Kimsey of Tullahoma.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.