10/18/17 — Neil E. Dillard

Neil E Dillard, of Manchester, passed this life on Saturday, October 14,
2017 at Unity Medical Center of Manchester at the age of 42 years. Memorial
Services are scheduled for Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 10 AM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Shreveport, LA, he was born on November 19, 1974. Neil enjoyed
playing pool, wood carving, doing crafts and playing his guitar. He also
loved music.
Neil is survived by his father Ron Dillard of Murfreesboro; his mother,
Carylon Frantz and her husband, John of Beech Grove; children, Jeremy and
Trinity Dillard of AL and brother David Dillard of Nashville.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.