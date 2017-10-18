10/18/17 — Edward W. Allen

Funeral services for Mr. Edward W. Allen, age 88 of Manchester, will be conducted on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Reverend David Petty and Timothy Allen officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday at the funeral home from 11:00 A.M. until service time at 2:00 P.M. Mr. Allen passed away on Friday, October 13, 2017 at Unity Medical Center.
Mr. Allen was born in Lansing, Michigan to the late Lewis and Cora Allen. He was a member of Manchester Church of God. Edward was a journalist for the Manchester Times and was heavily involved in many aspects of the Manchester community. He was a member of the Toast Masters Club, Kiwanis Club, the Optimist Club, Director of the Youth for Christ, and served in many other ways to benefit others. He was known as a great photographer and had a way with words. Mr. Allen was a well-known Gospel radio personality, and worked for the Gospel Music Association in Nashville. Most all that knew him called him, “Mr. Ed.”.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ada Grace Allen; son, James D. Allen; brothers, Sherwood Allen, Truman Allen; sister, Lucille Tugan; grandchildren, Kenneth Allen, Alisa Allen, Robert Golden. Survived by his son, Wayne Allen (Sandra); daughters, Rickie Luckadoo (Gene), Lola Golden (Gary); daughter-in-law, April Allen; brother, Eldon Allen; 23 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Allen family.