10/17/17 — Ruth A. Allen

Ruth A Allen of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at
her residence at the age of 88 years. Graveside Services are scheduled for
Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 2 PM at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation
with the family will be Monday, October 16, 2017 from 5 – 8 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Mrs. Allen was the daughter of the late Emmett P and Maggie Fay Mullins
Anderton. She was born on February 1, 1929 in Moore County, Tennessee. She
was a member of First Baptist Church in Tullahoma and retired from
Tennessee Apparel after 35 years. She enjoyed cooking for her family,
working crossword puzzles and sitting on her front porch. She also enjoyed
watching game shows on TV, especially the “Wheel of Fortune” and the
“Price
is Right”.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John
Matthew Allen Jr. and sisters, Dorsie Mae Milliron, Mildredge McCall,
Willma Tipps and Juanita Bates.
Mrs. Allen is survived by three sons, Randy Allen, Steve Allen and his
wife, Michelle and Brian Allen and his wife, Tonya, all of Tullahoma; one
daughter, Brenda Pendergrass and her husband, Jim of Tullahoma; sister,
Betty Lou Gault of Fayetteville; three grandchildren, Jonathan Simmons and
his wife, Nickie, Amanda Allen and Samantha Allen, all of Tullahoma; two
great grandchildren, Paisley and Jordan Russell Simmons and two special
friends, Polly Culbertson of Estill Springs and Carolyn Eason of Tullahoma.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.