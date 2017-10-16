10/16/17–Paula Mary Brown

Mrs. Paula Mary Brown, age 85 of Manchester, passed away on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at her home. She was born on April 14, 1932 in Boyle, Mississippi to the late Angelo and Maria Gabucci. Mrs. Brown was of the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Manchester. She enjoyed listening to her kids play music and gardening. Paula loved her grandchildren and her dog, Bandit.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Brown; her brothers, Tony Gabucci, Peter Gabucci, Danny Gabucci; sisters, Lena Biondini, Tena Sabatini, Levia Galtalli. Survived by her daughter, Deborah Allen; sons, Gary (Melinda) Allen, Larry (Rita) Allen, Michael (Linda) Allen; sisters, JoAnn (Roy) Kasang, Josie (Bo) Allen; 6 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown family.