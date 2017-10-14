Barbour Sr., James Wesley, passed this life on Thursday, October
5th, 2017 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin at the age of 91. Mr.
Barbour was born in Trenton, North Carolina to the late Carol L. and Lela
Mae Haddock Barbour. He served his country in World War II in the United
States Navy and went on the become an Instrument Technician with the
Naval Weapons Station until his retirement. In addition to his parents,
Mr. Barbour was preceded in death by his wife, Nettie Frances Barbour;
three brothers, Milton, Joseph and Bob Barbour; and one sister, Ty
Skinner. He is survived by his son, Steve Austell and his wife B of
Spring Hill, Tennessee; granddaughter, Lauren Banks and her husband
Derrick; two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Nathaniel; and four
children from a previous marriage, James Barbour Jr., Douglas Glen
Barbour, Janice Russell, and Cheryl Fay Adams. Visitation for Mr. Barbour
will be held on Saturday, October 14th, 2017 at Kilgore Funeral Home from
11:00am-2:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Rev.
Grover Jewell and Minister B Austell officiating. Burial will follow at
Lynchburg City Cemetery. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the
family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O.
Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
10/14/17 — James Wesley Barbour, Sr.
Barbour Sr., James Wesley, passed this life on Thursday, October