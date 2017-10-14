10/14/17–Grady Frank Brown

Grady Frank Brown, passed away on October 11, 2017, in Smyrna, with his
loving family at his bedside. Grady was born in Manchester, to his late
parents Frank Brown and Phronie Mae Brown. Grady is also preceded in death
by a step mom, Gracie Brown, and MGM Nancy Elizabeth Williams.
Grady was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Manchester. Grady was
retired, loved his family, friends, and took care of his wife. He was a
family man and was highly respected by all who knew him.
Grady is survived by his wife Mattie Waveline Vaughn Brown of Manchester,
two children; Troy A. Brown of Manchester, and Cynthia B. Cox and John Cox
of Manchester, and four grandchildren; Joshua T. Cox of Manchester, Landon
A. Cox of Manchester, Jordan A. Brown of Boaz, Alabama, and Hannah M. Brown
of Boaz, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up an account at Coffee County Bank
for the future care of “Wavelyne Brown” in the memory of Grady Brown.
VISITATION: Friday, October 13, 2017, 4 – 7:00 P.M. at the Central Funeral
Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester
FUNERAL: Saturday, October 14, 12:00 Noon, at Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Rose Hill Memorial Gardens
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS