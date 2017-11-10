10/11/17–Gary W. “Jake” Haley

Funeral services for Mr. Gary W. “Jake” Haley, age 63, of Normandy, TN, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Old Redden Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mr. Haley passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Horizon Health and Rehab in Manchester, TN.
Jake was born in Coffee County, TN, the son of the late Daniel and Dorothy Parker Haley. He was a machine operator and loved fishing and hunting.
In addition to his parents, Jake was also preceded in death by one brother, Danny Haley. He is survived by two sons, Jason (Debra) Haley of Ft. Worth, TX and Chad (Janine Bartell) Haley of Decherd, TN; one brother, Ricky Haley; five sisters, Anna Sue Haley, Lila Crabtree, Sheila Gowan, Carol Frazier, and Tina Farrar; grandchildren, Peyton Haley, Alex Haley, Savanna Haley, and Grace Haley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
