10/11/17 — Archie Lee Crocker

Funeral services for Mr. Archie Lee Crocker, age 86, will be at 1:00 PM
on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will
follow at Blanton’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be
held from 11:00 AM until the service at 1:00. Mr. Crocker passed away on
Friday, September 29, 2017, at Horizon Health and Rehab in Manchester,
TN.
Mr. Crocker was born in Coffee Co., TN, the son of the late Clinton and
Daisy Crocker. He was a mechanic for Jernigan Motors. He loved the
Atlanta Braves and was very devoted to his mother. Archie loved spending
time with his family, and he loved having cookouts, fishing, and playing
horse shoe with them.
In addition to his parents, Archie is also preceded in death by his four
brothers, Andrew, Clinton Jr., Edgar, and Henry Crocker; three sisters,
Bernettie Norris, Lucy Caroll, and Gold Marie Crocker; one
step-son-in-law, Max Ragan. He is survived by the love of his life,
Irene Crocker; one step-son, Robert (Linda) Milligan; two step-daughters,
Judy (David) Beaulieu and Deborah Ragan; three grandchildren, Andrea
(Jon) Ross, Robert (Mindy) Milligan, Jr., and Trenton Duncan; and seven
great-grandchildren.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve The Crocker family.