10/10/17 — Ralph Floyd Freeze

Ralph Floyd Freeze, age 79, passed away October 1, 2017, in Nashville, at
the Vanderbilt Medical Center, with his family at his side. Ralph was born
in Summitville, on October 13, 1937, to his parents John Rufus Freeze and
Lena Bessie Wendli. He was also preceded in death by six sisters; Jewel
Freeze Teal, Jessie Mae Freeze Taylor, Louise Freeze Vandevier, Mazelle
Freeze Vandagriff, Bobbie Christine Freeze Smith, and Billie Ernestine
Freeze Medley, six brothers; Everette Freeze, John William “Bill” Freeze,
Melvin Freeze, Henry C. “Clayton” Freeze, Fred L. “Pete” Freeze, and Marvin
“Dale” Freeze.
Ralph was a member of the Summitville Church of Christ. Ralph had a career
as a TVA Public Safety Officer, Fire Instructor, and at General Motors a
Fire and Safety Coordinator. After retiring, he enjoyed being an avid knife
and coin collector.
Ralph is survived by two children; Felicia Ann Freeze-Keele and her husband
Dennis of Beechgrove, and Ralph W. Freeze and his wife Michele of
Manchester, five grandchildren; Marjorie Taylor Keele of Manchester, Cody
Alexander Keele of Manchester, Christina Michele Freeze of Manchester,
Pamela Nichole Freeze of Manchester, and Elizabeth Kaye Freeze of
Manchester, three sister-in-law’s; Jean Nobles Freeze, Ruth Lowe Freeze, and
Sue Freeze.
VISITATION: Monday: October 9, 2017, 4 – 9:00 P.M., at the Central Funeral
Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester
FUNERAL: Tuesday, 1:00 P.M., at Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Shady Grove Cemetery Military Honors
